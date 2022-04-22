Bandai Namco Entertainment has launched the Bandai Namco Entertainment 021 (Zero to One) Fund, a new investment fund for creating partnerships with technology start-ups to accelerate the company’s goal of creating new experiences centered on its entertainment properties. more popular. Through this initiative, Bandai Namco wants to identify and collaborate with start-ups with vision, imagination and the ability to develop advanced technologies that will one day fuel new forms of entertainment, like the metaverse and the web 3.0. Bandai Namco Group’s strategy is to create a metaverse based on its IP, giving birth to shared and persistent experienceswhere users from all over the world can converge and immerse themselves in virtual worlds based on their favorite properties, starting with Gundam.

According to the company, The Bandai Namco Entertainment 021 Fund will use three investment strategies to develop the right partnerships and realize the vision: create entertainment, deliver entertainment and connect with fans, and greater connection with strong enthusiasm for the entertainment, all with a view to creating virtual worlds and new technologies. The main investment objectives for the 021 Fund are global start-up companies offering entertainment related products and services, using technologies such as blockchain, VR / AR / xR, AI, etc. and are involved in the metaverse and Web 3.0 related activities. Other metrics include: companies in a wide range of growth stages, from pre-start to later stages, annual investment of approximately 1 billion yen (3 billion yen over 3 years), and the size of Bandai Namco’s investment for a a figure ranging from 10 million yen up to 500 million yen. For more information, visit the official website of the Bandai Namco Entertainment 021 Fund.