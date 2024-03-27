In fact, four were launched in 2022, but only in Japan. In 2023 there were three games, also available only in Japan. Now, finally, the initiative has also arrived in our area.

The Japanese publisher Bandai Namco has published three free games on Steam . The reason is not generosity, but the search for feedback for the young developers who made them, under the GEMini New Hire Onboarding Program, which every year sees the collaboration with the Japanese publisher Phoenixx. What's new in 2024 is that the games are available worldwide.

The three games

Three small games, but which could turn out to be surprises

Let's see what they are three games we talked about above:

Boomeroad is an action adventure in which the protagonist slides on tracks of light created by the player. The objective is to explore ancient ruins, which hide who knows what secret.

Doronko Wanko is an action game in which in the role of a pomeranian you have to sow chaos in the apartment we live in, using all the means available, ranging from mud to decidedly heavy weapons.

Nottolotfinally, it is another action game in which in the role of a robot called Rolly, you have to overcome various obstacles using his hacker skills, so as to take control of other androids and escape from the factory in which he is trapped.

As mentioned, they are not games created for sale, but to give developers the opportunity to engage with the publicwhich will hopefully prove constructive and not destructive.