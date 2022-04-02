As announced last October, the group BANDAI NAMCO Holdings changed its logo to coincide with the beginning of April, in correspondence with a series of internal changes and a corporate restructuring, which also involved animation studios such as Sunrise.

Unlike the one shown then, however, the company has decided to keep the classic Red for the logo border (instead of the magenta shown last year) and, as previously announced, the slogan has changed from “More Fun for Everyone” to “Fun for All into the Future“. The new company mission has become that of “Connecting people to create a better future together” and for this reason a balloon as a frame for the brand. This new modern and minimal style is in line with the current trend in the design of logos, and the frame indicated with the appointment of FUKIDASHI it is also used in communication on the official site of the group. On the same site we can find further information on the choices behind the concept, which we propose below translated into Italian.

The design incorporates the BANDAI NAMCO logo in a motif that resembles a “balloon” (the frame FUKIDASHI) that expresses the potential of the brand to connect people from all over the world through “Dreams, fun and inspiration” and stimulate them with surprising ideas. Including the “FUKIDASHI”In the logo we aim to create an entertainment type that can identify BANDAI NAMCO, while at the same time connecting and communicating with our fans around the world.

What do you think of the new company logo? In the cover image we have inserted the compact version of the logo, used as an icon on social networks, while below we can admire the extended version.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment