Humble Bundle launched the Bandai Namco Fights Frights and Fantasy bundlewhich allows you to take it home seven games complete and two discount coupons for less than €10, including Tekken 7 and Code Vein. All games are redeemable on Steam.
Paying at least €9.49 are purchased:
You also get two coupons: one with a 25% discount on the purchase of Tales of Arise and another with a 50% discount on the purchase of One Piece Odyssey.
The total value of the games, obtained by adding them standard prices, is €291.40. Of course, it is possible to pay even more to support the non-profit association One Tree Planted, which works to reforest the planet.
#Bandai #Namco #Fights #Frights #Fantasy #bundle #lets #home #games
Leave a Reply