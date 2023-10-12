Humble Bundle launched the Bandai Namco Fights Frights and Fantasy bundle which allows you to take it home seven games complete and two discount coupons for less than €10 , including Tekken 7 and Code Vein. All games are redeemable on Steam.

Tales of Vesperia is one of the games in the bundle

Paying at least €9.49 are purchased:

You also get two coupons: one with a 25% discount on the purchase of Tales of Arise and another with a 50% discount on the purchase of One Piece Odyssey.

The total value of the games, obtained by adding them standard prices, is €291.40. Of course, it is possible to pay even more to support the non-profit association One Tree Planted, which works to reforest the planet.

Page of Bandai Namco Fights Frights and Fantasy bundle