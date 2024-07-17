BANDAI NAMCO Europe has revealed the lineup of games it will present during the gamescom 2024to be held from 21st to 25th AugustThe software house will be present at the Stand A20 in Hall 6 with three games: Little Nightmares 3, Unknown 9: Awakening And DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO. For the first time in Europe it will be possible to try out in advance the new chapter of the fighting game dedicated to the universe created by Akira Toriyama.

BANDAI NAMCO REVEALS GAMESCOM 2024 LINEUP

Bandai Namco Europe is pleased to announce its line-up for gamescom 2024. This year, visitors will have the opportunity to discover Little Nightmares 3 And Unknown 9: Awakeningas well as trying out other titles in world preview, including DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZEROplayable for the first time in Europe! Check out the upcoming titles at Bandai Namco’s booth A20 in Hall 6.

DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO reimagines the beloved Budokai Tenkaichi experience, but takes it to new heights. Gather your own party of fighters from a variety of playable characters, each recreated with their own signature moves, transformations, and techniques. Experience the full fury of battle and immerse yourself in the world of DRAGON BALL! DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO will be available on October 11, 2024 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Little Nightmares 3, The latest title in the acclaimed atmospheric adventure series is ready to immerse players in a new and enigmatic story. Players will have to guide Low and Alone to escape the Spiral, a collection of ominous locations. The two will have to work together (in online co-op or single-player with an AI partner) to survive this dangerous world and avoid the many threats that lurk in the shadows. Little Nightmares 3 will be available in 2025 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Unknown 9: Awakening reveals the captivating adventure of Haroona, a Quaestor with special abilities and a unique connection to the Reverse, a mysterious dimension that overlaps with our own. Master Haroona’s connection to the Reverse and protect humanity from the Ascendants, a dangerous faction intent on harnessing the Reverse and its powerful knowledge to alter the course of human destiny. It will be available to play this fall on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

