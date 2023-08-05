Bandai Namco Europe has seemingly let slip about two more characters coming to Tekken 8’s roster.

Yesterday, the official EU website was apparently updated to add two news stories to its Tekken 8 mini-site revealing the new additions. Shortly thereafter they were taken down again, but not before eagle-eyed players were able to grab a screenshot.

Tekken 8 Closed Network Test Announce Trailer.

Yes, this could be an elaborate hoax – there’s no way to be sure, as the Wayback Machine hasn’t indexed the site since the end of July – but if true, it does add credence to the incomplete roster that leaked shortly after the closed network test as the new additions see the welcome return of Raven and usher in newcomer Azucena.

As Redditor u/Trem45 reminds us, if this is real and Bandai itself has indeed inadvertently revealed its own characters early, this will be the third time Bandai Namco Europe has accidentally leaked its own content ahead of schedule.

“This is the third time Bandai Namco Europe has accidentally posted Tekken 8 information early, it’s kinda funny,” they said.



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.



Manage cookie settings



The leaks come just hours after we reported Bandai Namco was copyright striking content creators who have posted speculative videos about Tekken 8’s recent roster leak.

Bandai Namco has also issued a warning to Tekken 8 players still playing the now-concluded closed network test through nefarious means.

Bandai Namco has now issued a warning to anyone playing a cracked version, saying that anyone continuing to play breaches both the game’s terms of service and the Tekken World Tour code of conduct.

We still don’t have a release date for Tekken 8, but whenever it does arrive, it will be available across PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.