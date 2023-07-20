BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe announced the lineup of titles that will be present at games com 2023which will take place in Cologne, Germany, from 23 to 27 August coming.

Bandai Namco Europe announces its line-up for gamescom 2023

Milan, 20 July 2023 – Bandai Namco Europe is pleased to announce its gamescom 2023 line-up! This year, visitors will be able to try out the following titles: Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, NARUTO x BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS, Park Beyond, SAND LAND And TEKKEN 8. Bandai Namco will be present at booth A21 in hall 6.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is the awaited new action game from FromSoftware and Bandai Namco Entertainment. Players will be able to assemble their own Armored Core choosing from a wide range of components and armaments to soar in the various environments of the missions, which will redefine the three-dimensional gameplay.

At gamescom, it will be possible to try Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon ahead of its scheduled August 25 launch.

NARUTO x BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS is the new title in the series of Ultimate Ninja STORM. The game builds on the success of the popular franchise and features bright anime-style graphics as well as dynamic battles and a story mode with a new storyline for Boruto. At the Bandai Namco booth it will be possible to try the 1 vs 1 mode!

Launched June 16, Park Beyond is Bandai Namco Europe’s new IP dedicated to the management genre, which allows you to manage an amusement park with a healthy dose of madness. Visitors to gamescom will be able to test their management skills and creative skills at the stand!

SAND LAND transports players to a desert world, where both humans and demons suffer from extreme drought and water shortages. In the game it will be possible to take on the role of the demon prince Beelzebub and embark on an extraordinary adventure together with Sheriff Rao and the demon thief in search of a legendary spring hidden in the desert. SAND LAND will be playable for the very first time in Europe.

TEKKEN 8 is the long-awaited sequel to the legendary series and promises to be the most graphically spectacular TEKKEN title ever. The game features a new philosophy based on aggression, encouraging all-out attacking and leading to spectacular fights. It will be possible to challenge a friend or other random visitor to gamescom by choosing to fight with your favorite characters!

In addition to the announced line-up, Bandai Namco Europe has many more surprises in store for all visitors to gamescom, so stay tuned and come see us!

