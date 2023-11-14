Something that is known very well is that Bandai Namco is a studio that is not closed to creating only its original or anime-based projects, since it has been lent for commissions from other companies, and based on this they have made a new decision that was made known in the media. Establishing two studios that will be those in charge of working with commissioned games, so that the others remain dedicated to things that come out under their own publication.

These are named after Studio 2 and Studio Swhich will be in charge of productions that do not belong to Bandai Namcoand with this in mind, it may be that the determining factor in making this decision is precisely due to his colleagues. Nintendo. And we cannot forget that in recent years they have had a significant alliance, and we could see the beginnings of this friendship when the arcades of Mario Kart, totally made by B.N..

Likewise, they began to be recognized more as collaborators when their logo appeared on the developers of Super Smash Bros. for Wii U/3DS and Ultimate. Afterwards they helped ARMS, MK Tour for cell phones and recently with New Pokémon Snap. This latest project has caused people to flood Game Freak with certain requests, since they ask them to work together with them, but now with the Pokemon of the main franchise.

It is worth mentioning that with this they are not only closing themselves to playing games with Nintendobut are open to any other type of company, but it is striking that in recent announcements it has been mentioned that Bandai Namco is looking for people to work on commission products aimed at Mario’s house. So, we’ll see what they are doing, probably in a game that we already know or that is very soon to be announced.

Via: Nintendo Everything

Editor’s note: Now it is interesting to know what kind of Nintendo projects they are involved in, perhaps in the delivery of Peach and we may not be aware of it. In the end, all this type of information comes out sooner or later on the air.