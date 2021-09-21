New series of recently registered trademarks, starting with BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment with the two Waffuu Encore And 1 & 2 Encore. In Japan, encore is a term often used by developers for remasters, while waffuu refers to the series Klonoa.

Among the other trademarks we also find:

miHoYo with “Honkai: Star Rail” and “Genshin Impact”

JP Games with “The Run & Gun”

KONAMI with “Shine Post”

Source: Gematsu