It’s hard to believe that Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is about to be one of the biggest games of the year. This is because we have lived and reported on various releases of Armored Core in the past, and never before has this niche mecha fighting property attracted so much attention. Makes sense, of course: FromSoftware’s reputation has been on the rise with Demon’s Souls and Dark Soulsand completely exploded with the massive success of Elden Ring.

This may also be the reason why bandai namco didn’t venture too far with the sales expectations it has for the game, however, the developer believes that the developer’s huge popularity will have an impact on the sales of its newest game, and while it remains realistic about the expectations, since he does not anticipate another success at the level of Elden Ringdoes believe that this will comfortably be the best-selling title in the series.

“This is an opportunity for us to truly broaden the audience for gaming. Armored Corerevealed Arnaud Muller, CEO of bandai namco Europe. “We will not be able to match the numbers of Elden Ringbut we will far exceed what the previous games of Armored Core They have achieved. We have a great game on our hands; the gameplay, the combat system are very faithful to what FromSoftware fans are used to, so we really want to take this intellectual property further in the relationship with FromSoftware.”

Via: Push Square

Editor’s note: This is a very smart move, and it is one that is really paying off, FromSoftware fans will not pass up the opportunity to play a new title from their favorite developer, and Bandai Namco takes the opportunity to introduce a genre that is not so popular by far. generally in terms of video games. Let’s see how it turns out for them, but it won’t be difficult for Armored Core VI to become the best-selling game in the series.