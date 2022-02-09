The publisher of Elden Ring or Dragon Ball has plans to increase the value of its brands.

Whether we like it or not, we are at a time when blockchain technology, NFTs, and the metaverse are recurring topics of conversation throughout the tech industry. Since changing his name eight years ago, bandai namco has been evolving in the market, sponsoring important releases such as Elden Ring or taking charge of sagas such as Dragon Ball, but also showing its interest in new business opportunities.

As revealed VGC, the publisher has shared its medium-term plans with shareholders, explaining that its main objective is aimed at promoting its IPs. Specifically, from April 2022 to March 2025 they intend to set up your own metaversewhich would be carried out through its different brands and video games.

They intend to merge physical and digital productsThey have three main goals: to enhance the connection with fans through their intellectual properties, to improve the value of their intellectual properties, and to spread their projects around the world to increase sales outside of Japan. To achieve this, they will invest around €113 million, which are equivalent to the change to a figure close to 15 billion yen. “With this Metaverse (IP Metaverse) we anticipate virtual spaces that will allow customers to enjoy a wide range of entertainment,” they comment from Bandai Namco. The publisher will seek to enhance the company’s distinctive strengths, merging physical and digital products when it comes to achieving it.

Comparison between the old logo (top) and the new one (bottom)

Similarly, from the company they have announced a new image change. Bandai Namco has returned to change your logo, this time with a minor modification: they have left behind the magenta color established in October 2021 to outline the characteristic red balloon. As they comment, “the bright red color creates an enthusiastic, fun, active and bold impression”.

On the metaverses, it must be made clear that they have been a topic of conversation in recent months. For example, on Xbox they are evaluating the possibility, while the father of PlayStation has rejected them. At Nintendo, on the other hand, they have been interested in the possibilities it offers, but they believe that there are still aspects that must be defined.

