So let’s see the list of the games announced by Bandai Namco as being featured at Gamescom 2023:

Apparently, the Japanese publisher intends to exploit the event profitably, given the amount of large-caliber titles that will be present, for which we will probably see new trailers and various materials coming from the event, including the possibility of trying them.

Bandai Namco announced the list of games that will be present at Gamescom 2023 under its own label, including titles of great interest such as Armored Core 6, Sand Land, Tekken 8 and other.

Sand Land, an image from Akira Toriyama’s new game

This is not a complete list, of course, as the presence of the entry “others“. To find out more precisely which Bandai Namco games will be present at Gamescom 2023, all that remains is to follow the event.

Recall that Gamescom 2023 will be held from 23 to 27 August 2023 at the Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany. Considering that the next few months seem to be particularly active for Bandai Namco, we can expect excellent news from the event.

Particularly awaited is obviously Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, the new chapter in the historic series of FromSoftware, which has gone from being a sort of cult to global celebrity especially after the results obtained by Elden Ring. Sand Land is also to be kept an eye on, being the new project signed by Akira Toriyama, the author of Dragon Ball.

In any case, we will follow all the news coming from Gamescom 2023 at the end of August.