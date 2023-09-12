Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster will arrive on Switch on September 14, 2023, giving fans the chance to relive these classics from Game Cube, decades old, but now with a renewed look and more content. These are remakes that fans have been waiting years for, and there’s no doubt that many will be more than happy to dive in once again when updates arrive for switch.

But, with the announcement of Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remastersome began to wonder if Bandai Namco He was interested in reviving the franchise. Could these remasters be a clue to a behind-the-scenes interest in a third installment of the saga? Unfortunately, it appears that is not the case.

In an interview with Nintendo Everything, producer Koji Nakajima stated that there are currently “no plans for a sequel.” The team’s focus right now is completely on Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remasterso let’s hope that fans can enjoy those titles to the fullest.”

Via: Nintendo Everything

Editor’s note: Well, notice that I’m not going to complain about anything because there are huge games this year, and I’m not just talking about hits: Tears of the Kingdom, Baldur’s Gate 3 and starfield they can consume the remainder of the year for someone who hasn’t played them.