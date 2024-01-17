













Likewise, global and regional competitive leaderboards will be included. This information was accompanied by the company's proclamation of Arslan Ash as the winner of the previous edition, the TEKKEN World Tour 2023.

Bandai Namco revealed that three big brands are the first partners of Tekken World Tour 2024. These are Chipotle, Venum and Victrix by PDP.

The first, Chipotle, demonstrates its commitment to professional esports and the fighting game community.

The second, Venum, will present its latest clothing line in collaboration with Tekken inspired by Marshall Law, Paul Phoenix and Jin Kazama. And what about the third?

Victrix by PDP will create a line of eight products of Tekken 8such as a wireless controller, backpack, and Tekken character variants of the Victrix Pro FS Arcade Fight Stick.

Something that should be noted is that the Tekken World Tour 2024, in addition to the tables mentioned above, marks the return of the MASTER+, MASTER, CHALLENGER and DOJO in-person competitions. The best players will receive essential points to advance.

This is how they will reach the Global Finals of the Tekken World Tour 2024. This tournament will have two Master+ qualifying events.

The first will be with EVO Japan 2024 from April 27 to 29, with registrations open until March 22.

At the end of the month mentioned above, tournament organizers will be able to submit their applications for DOJO events, which are offline, in-person competitions open to players around the world.

The TEKKEN World Tour 2024 will begin at EVO Japan on April 13. For more details consult the site tekkenworldtour.com.

