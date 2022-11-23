BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment And BANDAI NAMCO Studios have announced the first contest organized by the company’s independent games label, the GYAAR Studio.

It’s about the GYAAR Studio Indie Game Contesta competition aimed at indie game creators who are not part of society, which will allow new talents to freely express their creative ideas.

Below you will find more details.

BANDAI NAMCO ANNOUNCES FIRST GYAAR INDIE GAME CONTEST Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. and Bandai Namco Studios Inc. announce the first ever GYAAR Studio Indie Game Contest. Organized by Bandai Namco Studios’ independent games label, “GYAAR Studio”, the contest is aimed at indie game creators outside the company. GYAAR Studio was born in 2021 as an independent video game label to incentivize the best creators of Bandai Namco Studios’ main global titles, allowing young talents to freely and directly express their creative ideas. The contest intends to extend the initiative beyond the company’s employees to allow an even wider range of creative talents to receive proactive support to bring their creations to life. By ensuring adequate support to develop a wide variety of new games, the contest intends to further stimulate the gaming market. From all submissions received, including those already in development, the contest will select (at least) one Platinum Award winner and seven other winners, with a total prize pool of up to 100 million yen in funding. In addition to this, developer Bandai Namco Studios will also offer direct development support as well as an aid program that includes access to the “GYAAR Studio Base” game development center in the Bandai Namco Studios office, as well as editorial support and support for IP co-creation. The Bandai Namco Group intends to leverage its strengths and years of experience to provide authors with comprehensive and extensive support. For more information on the GYAAR Studio Indie Game Contest, please visit: https://indie.bandainamcostudios.com/en/.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment