Bandai-Namco announced his game catalog expected for Tokyo Game Show 2024 and among these the role of clearly stands out Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZEROwhich seems to occupy a truly leading position within the publisher’s lineup.

As one of Japan’s largest publishers, Bandai Namco will obviously have a prominent role at Tokyo Game Show 2024, the event that will take place between September 26th and 29th at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, near Tokyo, and is the main Japanese video game fair.

The publisher has announced its schedule for TGS 2024, which will span the course of five days during the fair, with various events dedicated to different titles, but the one on Akira Toriyama’s series clearly has a special place.