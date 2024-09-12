Bandai-Namco announced his game catalog expected for Tokyo Game Show 2024 and among these the role of clearly stands out Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZEROwhich seems to occupy a truly leading position within the publisher’s lineup.
As one of Japan’s largest publishers, Bandai Namco will obviously have a prominent role at Tokyo Game Show 2024, the event that will take place between September 26th and 29th at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, near Tokyo, and is the main Japanese video game fair.
The publisher has announced its schedule for TGS 2024, which will span the course of five days during the fair, with various events dedicated to different titles, but the one on Akira Toriyama’s series clearly has a special place.
A program all about Dragon Ball
So let’s see what the planned program is and the lineup of games present, keeping in mind that there are always possible surprises with games not yet announced and to be presented at this event, which is quite likely.
These are the Bandai Namco games present at the company’s main booth:
- Dragon Ball: Sparkling! ZERO (PS5, Xbox Series, PC) – Playable, Stage
- Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream (PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, PC) – Playable
- SYNDUALITY: Echo of Ada (PS5, Xbox Series, PC) – Stage
- Tales of Graces f Remastered (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Stage
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, PC) – Playable (PS5, Switch)
As for events, a Special Program dedicated to Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO is scheduled for September 21st, with a gameplay demonstration that will continue on September 22nd.
On September 23rd, there will be a reveal event for Tales of Graces f Remastered, while on September 27th it will be the turn of SYNDUALITY: Echo of Ada. Finally, on September 28th it will be the turn of Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO with the tournament finals.
