Bandai Namco has been present today in the live allies of Nintendo with the revelation of Tales of Graces F Remasteredthe return of a classic from more than 10 years ago that will now arrive for the new generations that want to experience the franchise. This with a trailer that many fans of the saga enjoyed, because for many in those days it was their first JRPG with action.

You can watch the trailer here:

Here is the description of the game, as well as its additions according to the information provided by Bandai Namco:

In TALES OF GRACES f REMASTERED, players will follow the adventures of Asbel and his friends as they embark on a global quest filled with unforgettable characters, shocking revelations, and unique companions bound by promises made across time. The title is set in the world of Ephinea, a planet blessed with abundant vegetation. The journey takes players through a world ruled by three great nations, each wielding the power of Eleth. It is a remastered version of the classic that was released in 2010. The remastered title adds more than 80 DLC packs and launch items to the original and features stunning visuals, newly localized cutscenes available in English for the first time, and notable quality of life improvements such as auto-save.

The title will be released for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC on January 17, 2025.

Via: Press Release