Last week the summer events finally ended with the new direct from Nintendoin which important games such as the remake of Super Mario RPG and Super Mario Bros. Wonder. However, it seems that the presentation will not be the last in the industry, since that is going to be taken care of by neither more nor less than Bandai Namco.

All this will be with bandai namco in Anime Expo 2023which is going to be carried out July 1 from 4:30 PM PT to 6:00 PM PT (in the case of Mexico, everything starts at 5:30 PM). And it is worth mentioning that the celebration will last until July 4thgiven that there will be attendees who will be able to test some games like One Piece Odyssey and Sword Art Online: Last Recollection.

Here the statement of Bandai Namco:

Bandai Namco’s summer exhibition panel returns this year, once again bringing together Japan’s top anime game creators to deliver a barrage of news and reveals. The panel will feature exciting developments for highly anticipated games based on Naruto, SAND LAND, Sword Art Online, Baten Kaitos, and more.

Something worth noting is that there will be highly anticipated game advances such as Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections, the same from which the release date is finally revealed. For his part, he will also be present sandland, title that was first shown during Summer Game Fest, and that clearly comes from a work of Akira Toriyama.

Via: Gematsu

Editor’s note: I’ll definitely be keeping an eye on the news, especially the Naruto game. and it is that its arrival can be revealed in August, more than anything to coincide with the anniversary of the anime.