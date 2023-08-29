BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment has shared the lineup of games and streaming programming for the Tokyo Game Show 2023which will take place from 21 to 24 September at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. Below are all the details with the Italian times of the events.

lineup

Blue Protocol (PC) – Stage

(PC) – Stage T HE iDOL@MASTER Shiny Colors: Song for Prism (iOS, Android) – Stage

(iOS, Android) – Stage My Hero Ultra Rumble (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Stage

(PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Stage SAND LAND (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, PC) – Playable, Stage

(PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, PC) – Playable, Stage SD Gundam G Generation ETERNAL (iOS, Android) – Playable

(iOS, Android) – Playable SWORD ART ONLINE: Last Recollection (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC) – Stage

(PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC) – Stage SYNDUALITY: Echo of Ada (PS5, Xbox Series, PC) – Playable, Stage

(PS5, Xbox Series, PC) – Playable, Stage Tales of Arise (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC) – Online

(PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC) – Online TEKKEN 8 (PS5, Xbox Series, PC) – Playable, Stage

Stage events



21 September



05:00 – My Hero Ultra Rumble Broadcast #1 – Live gameplay and the latest information about MY HERO ULTRA RUMBLE. Among the guests: ooniyao-228, OooDa, Aoba Miyazaki (BANDAI NAMCO), Shinichirou Obata (Byking) and Toshiharu Arai (Byking).

September 22nd



from 07:00 to 09:00 – Tekken Talk at Tokyo Game Show 2023 – A special edition of TEKKEN Talk live from TGS 2023. Katsuhiro Harada, Michael Murray and Kohei Ikeda will reveal new information about TEKKEN 8.

September 23rd



05:15 – Blue Protocol Transmission #12: Tokyo Game Show 2023 Edition – Special edition of BLUE PROTOCOL Transmission live from TGS 2023. Lots of information will be released about the upcoming update for the game. Among the guests: Soukichi Shimaoka, Takahiro Suzuki and Keisuke Fukuzaki.

05:15 – Blue Protocol Transmission #12: Tokyo Game Show 2023 Edition – Special edition of BLUE PROTOCOL Transmission live from TGS 2023. Lots of information will be released about the upcoming update for the game. Among the guests: Soukichi Shimaoka, Takahiro Suzuki and Keisuke Fukuzaki.

07:00 – Sword Art Online Tokyo Game Show 2023 Special Stage – Voice actors Yoshitsugu Matsuoka and Ai Kayano will take the stage to reveal a lot of information about the upcoming new games in the franchise, including Sword Art Online: Last Recollection. Among the guests: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (voice of Kirito), Ai Kayano (voice of Asuka), Yosuke Futami (BANDAI NAMCO), Tomohiko Takeuchi (BANDAI NAMCO), and Eisuke Ueno (BANDAI NAMCO).

08:45 – Tekken 8 Special Stage in Tokyo Game Show 2023 – SPYGEA streamer and commentator Assari Syoko will show live gameplay of TEKKEN 8. More guests yet to be announced.

September 24th



04:00 – THE iDOLM@STER Shiny Colors Tokyo Game Show 2023 Special Talk Stage – New information about The Idolmaster Shiny Colors: Song for Prism come onThe Idolmaster: Shiny Colors. Among the guests: Hitomi Sekine (voice of Mano Sakuragi), Reina Kondou (voice of Hiori Kazano), Mayu Mineda (voice of Meguru Hachimiya), Hibiku Yamamura (voice of Hazuki Nanakusa), and Yuusuke Takayama (BANDAI NAMCO).

05:30 – SYNDUALITY Project Tokyo Game Show 2023 Special Stage – New information on the animated series SYNDUALITY Noir and the title currently in development SYNDUALITY Echo of Ada. Among the guests: Yui Ishikawa (voice of Aida), Takeo Ootsuka (voice of Kanata), Aoi Koga (voice of Noir), Yosuke Futami (BANDAI NAMCO), and Hiroshi Matsuda (BANDAI NAMCO).

07:00 to 07:45 – My Hero Ultra Rumble Broadcast #2 – Live gameplay and lots of new information about MY HERO ULTRA RUMBLE. Among the guests: enako, SHAKA, k4sen, OooDa, and Aoba Miyazaki (BANDAI NAMCO).

3.45pm – SAND LAND Game Special Stage – A special event dedicated to SAND LAND during which live gameplay will be shown and new information will be revealed. Among the guests: Tonikaku Akarui Yasumura, Keishu Minami (BANDAI NAMCO), and many others.

– Live gameplay and lots of new information about MY HERO ULTRA RUMBLE. Among the guests: enako, SHAKA, k4sen, OooDa, and Aoba Miyazaki (BANDAI NAMCO). 3.45pm – SAND LAND Game Special Stage – A special event dedicated to SAND LAND during which live gameplay will be shown and new information will be revealed. Among the guests: Tonikaku Akarui Yasumura, Keishu Minami (BANDAI NAMCO), and many others.

Online events



September 23rd



03:30 – Opening – The opening ceremony of TGS 2023, presented by Hyakka Ryouran.

04:00 – ??? – Event to be announced.

05:15 – Blue Protocol Transmission #12: Tokyo Game Show 2023 Edition – Special event dedicated to BLUE PROTOCOL where lots of information will be released on upcoming updates. Among the guests: Soukichi Shimaoka, Takahiro Suzuki, and Keisuke Fukuzaki.

06:05 – Project IM@S v α-level Game Challenge #1 – Idol Manaka Tomori will attempt the challenges of Active Life: Outdoor Challenge! Further details will be announced later.

07:00 – Sword Art Online Tokyo Game Show 2023 Special Stage – Voice actors Yoshitsugu Matsuoka and Ai Kayano will take the stage to reveal a lot of information about the upcoming new games in the franchise, including Sword Art Online: Last Recollection. Among the guests: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (voice of Kirito), Ai Kayano (voice of Asuka), Yosuke Futami (BANDAI NAMCO), Tomohiko Takeuchi (BANDAI NAMCO), and Eisuke Ueno (BANDAI NAMCO).

07:50 – Project IM@S v α-level Game Challenge #2 – The Idol Letora will attempt the challenges of Little Nightmares II! Further details will be announced later.

08:45 – Tekken 8 Special Stage in Tokyo Game Show 2023 – SPYGEA streamer and commentator Assari Syoko will show live gameplay of TEKKEN 8. More guests yet to be announced.

2.15pm – Tales of Arise 2nd Anniversary Special Live Stream – The celebrations for the second anniversary of TALES of ARISE. During the event, we will not only take a look at the past of the series, but will also release new information about its future. Among the guests: Takuya Satou (voice of Alphen), Shino Shimoji (voice of Shionne), and Yusuke Tomizawa (BANDAI NAMCO).

from 15:30 to 02:00 – Non-Stop! Real Time Attack Challenge Project! – In collaboration with RTA Japan, three players will engage in high-speed challenges in the following games: TALES of ARISE (braster with commentary from Seria and eku), We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie (Harutomo), and KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series (neko).

