BANDAI NAMCO has announced all of its plans for Anime Expo 2023, which will take place in Los Angeles from July 1 to 4. The software house has revealed that this year too it will hold a Summer Showcase during the event, during which tons of announcements will be made about upcoming titles.

The Summer Showcase will be held July 2 at 01:30 (Italian time), but at the moment we don’t know if it will be possible to follow it in live streaming. Among the titles of which news will be released we find Naruto, SAND LAND, Sword Art Online And Baten Kaitos.

It didn’t end there. Event participants will be able to try some of the most iconic games of the software house thanks to special stations, as well as taking pictures with your favorite characters thanks to lots of photo ops scattered around the company pavilion.

We just have to wait a few days to find out all the news that BANDAI NAMCO has in store for us.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Street Gematsu