BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment he announced Gakuen THE iDOLM@STER For iOS And Android. The release is scheduled only in Japan for next year spring.

Pre-registration is available on official site and on the respective iOS and Android stores. Let's see the announcement trailer and some videos dedicated to the protagonists below.

Gakuen THE iDOLM@STER – Trailer

Character Trailer: Saki Hanami

Character Trailer: Temari Tsukimura

Character Trailer: Kotone Fujita

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu

Continue reading on Akiba Gamers

#BANDAI #NAMCO #announces #Gakuen #iDOLMSTER