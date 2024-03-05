BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment he announced Gakuen THE iDOLM@STER For iOS And Android. The release is scheduled only in Japan for next year spring.
Pre-registration is available on official site and on the respective iOS and Android stores. Let's see the announcement trailer and some videos dedicated to the protagonists below.
Gakuen THE iDOLM@STER – Trailer
Character Trailer: Saki Hanami
Character Trailer: Temari Tsukimura
Character Trailer: Kotone Fujita
Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu
