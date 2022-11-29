bandai namco announced that the classic transmission —now annual— of Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour will arrive on December 3 this yearso the loyal fans of the franchise of dragonball They will receive news of their favorite video games.

The details are still minimal, but, if past broadcasts are taken into account, it is certain that we will find more important information on the day as such, so, Attention, you have to tune in.

The official Twitter account that carries the event of dragonball “Regarding your video game delivery,” he announced the schedule, in Mexico we can tune in on December 3 at 6:00 p.m. (EST).

It should be noted that in 2022, the celebration had several mishaps, including the uproar that broke out because it lasted two days. However, a satisfaction survey was carried out, so it could be expected that this year everything will improve and have a special focus on announcements about video games from dragonball —without going down the slopes—.

Which video games will take place in Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2023?

Bandai Namco confirmed at least three popular video games:

Dragon Ball Super Card Game: the traditional physical card game.

Also, Dragon Ball Legends– the exciting fighting game developed by Dimps.

Y, Dragon Ball FighterZ: another installment of fight but in 2D, developed by Arc System Work.

For his part, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot and Dragon Ball: The Breakers notable for their absence but there are still details to be revealed, so they could slip right on the day of the event.

Remembering the previous celebrations, we could expect character DLC, details about community tournaments, and even content from other areas, such as animated projects. Mention should be made about the rumors that run of a possible second season of Dragon Ball Super.

In short, it remains to wait for the calendar so that the players go directly to look for what interests them about their video games of dragonball favorites.

What is the latest video game in the franchise?

Dragon Ball: The Breakers is the latest title developed by Bandai Namco. It was released on October 14, 2022 for PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and on PC (Via Steam).

