gundam It is one of the most popular Japanese franchises worldwide. Although many recognize this name from the countless animes and figures, there are endless collaborations that range from those that make sense to others that have little relation to this work. Now, today a union with Formula 1 was announced, which will not only give us the opportunity to get a new Gundam modelbut it will also allow us to appreciate a very special car.

Through a video, Bandai Namco announced GUNDAM x SCUDERIA ALPHATAURI, a collaboration that will take this franchise to the F1 track, and will give attendees of the first Las Vegas Grand Prix the opportunity to acquire a special Gundam model that can only be obtained at this event. This is what Fabian Wrabetz, marketing and communication director of the AlphaTauri Team, commented:

“Gundam is a beloved and globally recognized media franchise with passionate fans in every corner of the world. We immediately embraced the Gundam spirit and are delighted to welcome them as partners of Scudería AlphaTauri for the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix. This will be an unforgettable collaboration with multiple activations on and off the track that will push the limits of the participation of fans in a fun and exciting way.”

For his part, Karim Farghaly, senior vice president of corporate development at Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., added:

“GUNDAM, one of the world’s longest-running science fiction franchises, has always been able to connect with fans around the world with its prominent themes of heroism, resistance to adversity and overcoming enormous obstacles, mirroring real life in fiction. Challenges that F1 drivers face in each and every race.”

For all interested, The Gundam kit is the Perfect Grade Unleashed RX-78-2 but with an exclusive AlphaTauri color scheme and decals. Additionally, special artwork of the RX-78-2 and Yuki Tsunoda will be on display in Las Vegas during the race. Meanwhile, the F1 cars of both Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo will have RX-78-2 Gundam and XVX-016 Gundam Aerial decals on their headrests and will compete for the podium during the inaugural Las Vegas grand prix.

Unfortunately, at the moment it has only been mentioned that to obtain one of these special models you must attend the Las Vegas Grand Prix, since They will only be on sale at the two Gundam Base Pop-Up stores at Elara by Hilton and The Park by MGM. By There is currently no information on whether this kit will be for sale online or elsewhere. On related topics, you can check our review of SD Gundam: Battle Alliance here.

Editor’s Note:

This collaboration with Gundam looks pretty impressive. However, it is a real disappointment that only those who attend the event will have the opportunity to purchase this model. This means that fans will have to spend a huge amount of money and deal with resellers if they want this figure.

Via: Bandai Namco