There are fewer and fewer days to go Lucca Comics & Games 2022 and today BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment announces the news of BANDAI NAMCO And BANDAI SPIRITS present at the fair.

In Piazza Santa Maria it will be possible to rehearse in preview ONE PIECE ODYSSEYwhile in the field of merchandise will be available figures of the most famous anime, the lotteries Ichiban Kuji and the inevitable stand dedicated to Gundam, who will teach how to assemble the famous model kits. Finally, there will be a treasure hunt organized by TOEI Animation to celebrate the arrival of ONE PIECE FILM RED. Below you will find all the details.

BANDAI NAMCO AND BANDAI SPIRITS AT LUCCA COMICS & GAMES WITH A MONOGRAPH DEDICATED TO 360 DEGREE ENTERTAINMENT

Milan – 20 October 2022 – Bandai Namco And BANDAI SPIRITS will also be this year a Lucca Comics & Games with a great stand! From 28 October to 1 November in the wonderful Piazza Santa Maria all fans will be able to have their meeting point: 250 square meters dedicated to 360-degree entertainment: there will be video games (and a special preview), collectible figures, toys, gashapon, Ichiban Kuji and also Gundam! As always, after seeing and trying, there will be the opportunity to take advantage of the two official stores.

ALL IN PIAZZA SANTA MARIA!

This year the big marquee will be perfect to try out the latest Bandai Namco news and a much anticipated preview, that of ONE PIECE ODYSSEYsee the exhibition of some of the new Banpresto collectible figures and BANDAI toys, let yourself be conquered by the Ichiban Kuji, have fun in the area dedicated to Gundam or groped by many promotions of two OFFICIAL STORE.

BANDAI NAMCO

In the part dedicated to video games and entertainment it will be possible to try, for the first time in Italythe highly anticipated ONE PIECE ODYSSEY! Scheduled for next 13 January 2023, will be playable in preview on PlayStation. Not only anticipated previews, in the other stations there will be some iconic titles of the company released in recent months: PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC, Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series, JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE: ALL-STAR BATTLE R And LEGO® Brawls. As always, the activities of the Bandai Namco loyalty program will return, designed exclusively for Lucca Comics & Games and a special area dedicated to the next chapter of the Dark Pictures Anthology, The Devil In Me. In fact, in the stand there will be an area where they will be recreate some iconic scenes from the series and the game and where it will be possible take a photo to receive an exclusive game poster!

BANDAI AND BANPRESTO

In the area of ​​the stand dedicated to Banpresto, many figures from the main series of the moment will be on display: one piece, Dragon Ball, Demon Slayer, My Hero Academia but also Naruto, Tokyo Revengers And Jujutsu Kaisen!

In exclusive for Lucca two Banpresto figures will be available “event limited ” from one piece: Luffy And Zoro!

As always, the area is inevitable gashapon with many sets with series for all tastes.

This year also an entire area will be dedicated to one of the leading characters of the Bandai world, that is Gundam! Here you can discover the universe Gunpla, learn how to assemble a model kit and receive some nice gifts. Finally … the nostalgic of the Bandai branded toy will have at their disposal a space dedicated to the historian Tamagotchi!

Prove that you are a real fan of Japan!

Also this year back to Lucca Comics & Games L’Ichiban Kuji with unobtainable and exclusive objects – giving always the guarantee to receive a rare item! Playing is very simple, just buy the ticket and then check which product it corresponds to. The products have two main features: they cannot be found or purchased in any other way – they are in fact designed specifically for the Ichiban Kuji – and have the quality of collectible products Bandai. This year’s sets will be dedicated to one piece (with two different “event limited” sets available only in Lucca!)Jojo, Evangelion, Demon Slayer And My Hero Academia.

The entrance to the Ichiban Kuji area will be next to the main entrance to the stand .

MORE

Furthermore, for all fans of One Piece, Bandai Namco will be part of the treasure hunt organized by TOEI Animation Europe to celebrate “One Piece Film: Red”. Bringing the branded map to the stand “One Piece Film: Red” x Lucca Comics & Games 2022it will then be possible to receive one of the stamps that will contribute to its completion.

For every information: https://www.luccacomicsandgames.com/it/2022/news/one-piece-gli-eventi/

We are waiting for you at Lucca Comics & Games 2022!

