Reacting sharply to the recent attacks on BJP workers in West Bengal, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Saturday threatened the Trinamool Congress that if forced to walk, it would reduce the bandages to wound. . While addressing a rally in South 24 Parganas, Ghosh lashed out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool government.

Addressing the rally, he said, “In the next four to five months, a BJP chief minister will sit in the Nabanna building. If those people cannot bear it, I advise them to take some medicines of homeopathy.”

On the other hand, former West Bengal minister Subhendu Adhikari and MP Sunil Mandal, who recently joined the BJP from the Trinamool Congress, had to face opposition from the ruling party workers allegedly near the BJP office in Kolkata on Saturday. The Trinamool Congress said that this protest reflects public anger against the defectors. Police said the incident occurred when the two leaders were in their car in Hastings area of ​​Kolkata. The BJP claimed that the protesters pelted stones at Mandal’s car while he was going to the party office.

We’re civilized people who believe in organized political affairs in a civil manner. But our hands & feet are functional & if we’re forced to use them, we’ll retaliate in such a manner that they won’t have enough bandages to tend to their wounds: BJP State President Dilip Ghosh https://t.co/e1JnwXSyYs – ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2020

BJP MP from Barrackpore Arjun Singh said, “His car was stopped by some Trinamool Congress workers participating in a program. They sat on the road to prevent him from going to office. They beat the glass of the car and threw stones at it as well. “He said that there was a clash between the Trinamool workers and BJP workers after that. A senior official said that the police reached the spot and took over the situation, after which Mandal’s car took off Could leave