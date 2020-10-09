Highlights: A husband quarreled with his wife in Banda, U.P.

A strange incident has come to light in Banda, Uttar Pradesh. In the town of Baberu here on Friday morning, a man had a quarrel with his wife over an illegal relationship. After the quarrel, the husband killed the wife with a sharp weapon and beheaded her. The husband then reached Kotwali with a severed head and surrendered to the police.

According to the police, the husband took the chopped head and reached the police station via the market. During this time people were stunned to see him in this condition. People gathered outside their homes. Many people got frightened. Someone made a video of it and posted it on social media. Which went viral shortly.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mahendra Pratap Singh Chauhan said that the incident took place around 7.30 am on Friday. A fight erupted between Chinnar Yadav (38) and his wife Vimala (35) over illegal ties in Babru town’s leader Nagar locality.

Angry Chinnar severed the wife’s head with a sharp weapon and reached the Kotwali (police station) with a severed head. He has surrendered to the police. He said that the police arrested the husband with the weapon used for the murder. The body of the woman has been sent for postmortem.

Accused husband Chinnar Yadav said during interrogation that his wife had illicit relations with someone else, so she has committed the crime. Police is currently investigating the case. Police said that when he came to the police station, he had a severed head in one hand and a sharp weapon in the other, from which he had beheaded his wife.