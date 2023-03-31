Culiacan, Sinaloa. As her name already says, the band Middle point cares about maintaining the sounds and music of the traditional Sinaloan band, but also accommodates current music. “In the previous band where I was, I had a representative who always instilled in me that the traditional Sinaloan band should not be forgotten, respecting the touch of the Sinaloan band, without spoiling it by doing other things,” he explains. daniel villaclarinetist and representative of the group.

“In auditoriums, palenques, where we are, we always play traditional music, and obviously we are adding our songs, original and unpublished songs, as well as covers,” he adds.

unstoppable work

A sample of this combination are two of his latest works: on the one hand, the album Pulled with the Punto Medio band: Traditional wind puraswhere they include topics such as texas heart and the little boat; and in counterpart, two weeks ago they released a band version of The bachataa song popularized by Manuel Turizo.

The video for this latest single, recorded in the port of Topolobampo and El Maviri beach, already exceeds 218,000 views. “We have been releasing a lot of music. Right now the music industry is advancing too fast, so we don’t stop releasing music,” he adds. daniel villa.

On the other hand, town adds that traditional music is still well received, as the sinaloensetheme that opens many of his presentations.

Banda Punto Medio does not stop releasing new music. Photo: Courtesy

12 years ago the musician founded Middle point and in this time he says that learning and growth has been important. “Before we only played music, now it’s very different, now we do a show on stage, from hiring large productions for the band, which includes screens, lighting, good audio, to interacting with people on stage. 10 years ago we mortified ourselves just for playing music well, but we were static, and now we do more shows. I look back and say every year we have grown more, even if it is a step, a step”.

Growth and more goals

Jose Franco, who has been a vocalist for three years, says he has learned a lot in the band and that his time in it has given him growth as a person, musician and singer. “Since I joined, my colleagues have received me in the best way and I have grown vocally. (Dani) has helped me a lot to develop more on stage, something that I didn’t do before, I feel that I have grabbed more tables. It is a dream that I have always had and that we are going for more, this drives me each time to be a better singer, a better person every day.

For his part, Juan Manuel Perea He has just joined this month as a vocalist as well, and he hopes that his entry will bring him professionalism. “I’m learning from them, whether I like it or not, we could tell you that I’m greener, but we’re climbing little by little.”

We also recommend you read:

With his new song ‘La Dama’, Irving Mejía and his RVA conquer TikTok

The Majors make their way firmly in the Mexican regional

Raúl Hernández Jr. is sensitized to a new song and asks for ‘One hour just’

the music of the midpoint band it will continue to ring and they anticipate that in addition to The bachata They already have four unpublished songs ready, compositions by some members of the group, and they will be released soon as singles. “Maybe later we will complete a record. We still don’t have exactly what song is going to come out, but duets are coming with many groups from Culiacán such as La Ventaja, Código FN, Perdidos de Sinaloa, Lenin Ramírez, Enigma Norteño, many friends are coming to join. We also bring the illusion and the desire to get a visa to go to the United States and present our music”, says daniel villa.