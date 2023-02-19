Although it is true that, in 2018, Banda MS had already been part of the cast of the carnival, however, they did not entertain one of the coronations, so on Saturday night they starred in the coronation of Alejandra I and with this they fulfilled their ‘whim’ ‘ to be the wake artist of the main show of the Mazatlan Carnival.

The group had a double celebration, since he celebrated 20 years on stagein which he has had the opportunity to collaborate with artists such as: Snoop Dogg, Santa Fe Klan, Becky G, Natalia Jiménez andAmong others and tonight he managed to captivate dozens at the Teodoro Mariscal stadium.

the repertoire

Beautiful experience was the theme with which he opened the long list of songs: “tonight is very special for us,” he said Walo Silvas, who went on stage first. After Alan Ramirez seconded with the topic The little housethen followed Tell me about you, When I saw you, You’re going to miss me, Don’t stop for me, For this love, I better walk away, And what if it works? And yesterday I saw her on the streeta theme that made the royal princesses and all the thousands of people who arrived at the sports venue dance.

20 years of career and what a way to celebrate it here at home, the land where we were born, both individually and as a band. The land that we love so much that one day we decided to give ourselves that name that Ms is Mazatlán, Sinaloa and wherever we go we represent Mazatlán”, said Oswaldo Silvas very emotionally.

Walo, was the one who shared with the public the emotion of being in Mazatlán celebrating its anniversary.

Spectators enjoyed not only the band genre, but also ranchera music, since the accordion chords were present, as well as the International Mariachi (CHG)), with who Alana Ramirez revealed once again the interpretive quality with the songs The difference and the defeatthe latter made the skin of the attendees iridescent.

guests

Normally in this type of event the bands usually invite some of their colleagues, and on this occasion MS invited to the stage The two of the Swith whom they interpreted We are what we are, a fact that drew hundreds of applause from the audience. Ah, but the surprises did not stop there, it also went up to the tables Mario Don, with whom the band did a collaboration; once on stage the singer performed Everything changed, while the choirs of the people did not wait. The also composer and Banda MS continued with songs like A bunch of tequila and it happened to me too.

The concert lasted just over three hours.

Banda MS closed with the songs I let go with everything, Closed eyes; I like your old, this theme is one of the most applauded by the public since it is a catacresis on stage. then followed 24thForever my love, My greatest desire and one of their greatest hits My reason for being, with which they closed the show of more than three hours.