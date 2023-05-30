Los Recoditos Bandoriginally from Mazatlán, Sinaloa, suffered a attempted assault when they were traveling on their bus bound for Mexico City, lAfter having had a successful presentation in Valle de Santiago, Guanajuato. Fortunately, the scare did not pass and Thanks to the quick action of the driver, they were able to escape unharmed from the criminals.

The magazine TVyNovelas published the story of Christian Oronia, clarinetist for Los Recoditos, mentioning that the attempted assault occurred early Monday morning, when circulating through the Morelia-Mexico highway, near Salamanca, Guanajuatowhen from one moment to another, the criminals fired at the bus.

“We were on the bus through Valle de Santiago, still in Guanajuato, near Salamanca, when suddenly a car overtook us and they shot at us. Our truck was on the Morelia-Mexico highway and that road is where the car advanced from the one who shot at us, but when the driver reacts to the shot, he sees that there is an exit to Guadalajara ahead and that is what we do, the driver takes the exit to Guadalajara”.

Christian Oronia mentioned that one of the bullets went through the side glass of the driver’s seat. The members of Banda Los Recoditos were asleep in their bunk beds, resting after the concert in Valle de Santiago, Guanajuato, however, they woke up to what was happening.

“Imagine the scare, we stopped ahead, still scared, we patched the glass and let’s go, we have traveled to many places, Puebla, Tijuana, Chiapas, dangerous places, but this had never happened to us,” Christian Oronia said.

