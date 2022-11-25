For more than 30 years of artistic career, The Addictive Band Originally from Mesillas, Concordia, Sinaloa, she has conquered the ears of the public with her greatest hits and has also obtained great recognition such as the Latin Grammy, Billboard, among others.

Banda La Adictiva gave it all in Palenque/El Debate

Releases

In an interview for DEBATE, the Sinaloan group talked about the new surprises and releases for 2023 in which they plan a lot of music and an artistic tour of Latin America. “In December we took a break to be with the family on these important dates to return with everything on January 6 with presentations, we are working in the studio, making a lot of different music that we want to show the public, things that La Adictiva does not he had dared to do, we also want to innovate and give people that pleasure, they are coming duet with the maestro Joan Sebastián, we are going to Colombia, El Salvador, little by little we have been advancing”, highlighted Memo Garza, vocalist of the group. Likewise, the band is promoting new songs and collaborations such as M en el radar with Gerardo Ortiz and Te doy 8 días with Juan Gabriel, which is included on the disc Los duo 3. “Very happy to present these songs that already They are available on digital platforms and of course being on maestro Juan Gabriel’s album is an honor for us,” Garza mentioned.

The show

On the other hand, Banda La Adictiva offered a show in the Sinaloan capital where they caused euphoria to those present by performing their hits such as Endangered, Un fin en Culiacán, Escondidos, Después de ti ¿Quién?, among others. “Good night Culiacán, what a beautiful public, tonight is to enjoy and sing,” exclaimed Isaac Salas.