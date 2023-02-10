The Banda Estrellas de Sinaloa led by Germán Lizárraga and Jorge Fidelino Ayala Barrios, better known as King Clave, joined their talents in a musical fusion of the song Los Hombres no deben llorar, which will premiere this Friday, February 10.

It was through the band’s Instragram account, where King Clave broke the news through a video, in which he expressed the following: Dear friends from Mexico and the world, in this month of February the Banda Estrellas de Sinaloa and me, we make a worldwide release with my song Men should not cry, remembering how wonderful the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s were, we called that the return of beautiful music.

Followed by King Clave’s words, you can see the video of said song that was recorded in Plazuela Machado and that sounds quite good in the voice of the Argentine singer-songwriter and with that particular touch that the group led by Germán Lizárraga gives him.

Germán Lizárraga received the Pedro Infante medal.

And speaking precisely of the King of the Band, a week ago Germán Lizárraga received the Pedro Infante medal, within the framework of the 35th anniversary of International Mariachi Day, which was held at the Ferrocarrillero theater in Mexico City.

Excited to receive the medal that bears the name of his countryman, Germán Lizárraga thanked all those who made this recognition possible, which this year would be the last to be awarded under the name of Pedro Infante, since the next ones will bear the name of Germán Lizárraga.