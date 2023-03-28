One more recognition to his musical career was added by the Band El Recodo de Don Cruz Lizárraga, called Orgullo Sinaloense, for being Tourist Ambassadors of Sinaloa, before Mexico and the world, this within the framework of the 47th edition of the Tianguis Turístico.

The event took place in a club at the Las Américas Hippodrome, with the presence of the Secretary of Tourism in Sinaloa, Estrella Palacios Domínguez, representing Governor Rubén Rocha Moya and the Undersecretary of Federal Tourism Humberto Hernández Haddad. Said recognition is part of a program of 18 recognitions that will be delivered shortly to outstanding Sinaloans in artistic and cultural life.

Distinguished authorities and the kings of the International Carnival of Mazatlan, witnessed the ceremony.

The secretary of tourism Estrella Palacios congratulated the Mazatlan group for having become ambassadors of music worldwide and now as Tourist Ambassadors, she urged them to continue raising the name of Sinaloa and Mexico.

Poncho Lizárraga expressed feeling proud to be present at the Tianguis Turístico and to receive the recognition. He also said he was committed, like the state governor, to promoting everything great that Sinaloa is.

The El Recodo Band delighted those present with their music.

To celebrate this distinction together with the authorities and people who gathered, at the end of the ceremony the Banda El Recodo performed some melodies that were a real delight for everyone.