A few hours ago, La Banda el Recodo by Don Cruz Lizárraga, shared on his Instagram account that they will soon premiere México Mágico, the main theme of Malinche el Musical, by the Spanish composer, record producer and stage director Ignacio Cano Andrés, better known as Nacho Spout.

Nacho Cano and the vocalists of La Banda El Recodo, in rehearsals of the theme.

What a joy it gives us to be able to tell you this story, the union of two cultures, to merge our music: Banda El Recodo and @nachocanooficial. What a pleasure to have you at home Nacho to put our touch on México Mágico, the main theme of Malinche El Musical… very soon you will be able to hear it. MexicoMagico, RecodoEnMadrid LaMalinche. He wrote the grouping.

Said text is also accompanied by a video that precisely shows the arrival of Nacho Cano at the Rafael Buelna airport, in this city.

The producer took the opportunity to take a photograph next to the statue of Don Cruz Lizárraga.

“I come from Madrid, after offering a show called Malinche the musical, where Poncho and other members of the band were watching the show. There is a song called México Mágico and the band liked it a lot and they asked me to record it. I am very excited to record with them because Banda El Recodo is a spectacular benchmark in Mexico and the entire world. My music is going to be a good fusion with the way of interpreting so original that the group has” expressed Nacho Cano.

Later you can see part of the recording in the studio, where Nacho Cano is excited by the great work done, which of course celebrates with the leader of the group, Poncho Lizárraga.

México Mágico is a cumbia song that precisely describes how beautiful our country is and very soon you will be able to hear it.