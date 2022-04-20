Conspiracy is back. After six years of having moved away from the music scene, the members of the Peruvian rock band strengthened ties again and officially released the song “Quiero”, in which they had the participation of Joe Marlett, a renowned American producer who has worked with great artists, including Foo Fighters, Blink-182, Queens of the stone age and Seal.

In an interview with La República, the vocalist Arnold Sotelo told details about why the group temporarily broke up, how they got back together, their perception of the current situation of rock in Peru and an unusual anecdote about the video clip, which already has nearly 80,000 views on Youtube.

Members of the band Conspiracy. Photo: Conspiracy/Instagram

Conspiracy Story

– How was the band born?

In 2012, Óscar, the guitarist, brought people together to do hard rock and the last one to arrive was me, as a vocalist. We got together to rehearse, we connected and we became legs. In the end I took over the project and in 2016 we released an EP with five songs. At that time we were in gigs, we were younger and we had more time, it was a very cool experience.

We had the opportunity to be produced by Jhovan Tomasevich, from Zen, Albert Swayne, Claudio Cabrera and Henry Uenten (keyboardist for Amen) We had good collaborations.

– Why did you decide to take a break in 2016?

Mainly because of the bass player, Freddy Centeno. He got a job in a cumbia band in Bolivia and stayed long because they paid him super well, so we said: “We wait for him or what do we do?” I was with my company, so we concluded “it’s better to leave it for now, maybe it’ll come back and we’ll continue with what we were doing”, but time passed and it didn’t happen, until last year.

Conspiracy band album. Photo: Conspiracy/Instagram

– What motivated you to get together again?

In October 2021, Freddy was passing through Lima, so we got together, played again and everything flowed, there we said: “After everything we’ve been through and, above all, after the pandemic, why don’t we do something new? ?”. That’s where “Quiero” came out, which I didn’t finish composing until December. Then we called Francisco Murias to produce the song and Joe Marlett, an incredible producer from the United States who has worked with Foo Fighters, entered the mix.

Launch of “I Want”

– You have just released “Quiero”, what is this proposal about?

The story of “Quiero” is of a love that never happens . The protagonists want to be together, but nothing ever happens. Throughout the video, he thinks about her and dreams about her, and you see her wandering everywhere, because she is also looking for him, but in the end there is a frustration for certain things that can happen in the lives of both of them and they both they shout “I want” of “I want to be with you, but I can’t”.

Something funny happened in the video: On the first take, where I break the TV, I cut three fingers, but it was worth it. ; They cut off and said, “Hey, that’s a great shot,” and I said, “My fingers.”

Is rock dead?

“I want” is a different proposal to what is being heard. We believe that rock is cyclical and that at some point it will begin to return, in fact I feel that it is already returning . Red Hot Chilli Peppers, April Lavigne and a bunch of other characters have released records and the rock scene is making a comeback, so here’s something that’s not super heavy, it’s not pop either, I think it’s something anyone could like.

Collaboration with Foo Fighters producer

– How was the experience of recording with Joe Marlett, who has worked with bands like Foo Fighters or Blink 182?

We started working with him through Francisco Murias and he scared us, because he is no longer a Peruvian producer (…) but when there were certain things left over from the production, we told him: “Look, do you think we could go over here” and It was super cool, like, “Oh, now guys, let’s do this”, a real teacher. We were looking for a sound and he gave us much more than we expected .

How to promote independent music in Peru?

– What is missing in Peru to promote independent music?

Sometimes we wait for someone else to do something and cooperative work is lacking, if we get together between bands and say: “Hey, nobody wants to do a festival, we do it”, we begin to promote what we do.

Another factor is what people listen to, Peru in general is, today more than ever, an audience that likes dance music, reggaeton and all that, which is fine, but in fact there is a niche of people who who likes rock (…) also one thing that all bands lack, which is knowing how to implement our own digital campaigns, so, well, you don’t have concerts, but if you want to expose yourself, move through social networks , expose your music where the people are.