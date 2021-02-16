The national band Bus He surprised his thousands of followers by releasing the official video for “Sobre-vive”, a song that belongs to “Ámbito Vida”, an album that will be released this year.

In recent months, the group has had a lot of movement. They have released three singles and now a video clip, which mark an important milestone in the band, where a message is evidenced where time is relative when there is a desire to share a point of view about what surrounds us.

Precisely, the visual cut of “Surviving” features the group in the midst of a confusion of moving on in the new normal the world is going through. It preserves the psychedelic nuance and that idea of ​​overcoming the complexity of reality.

“The video of ‘Sobre-vive’ could not be released at the time because the political crisis seized us and it did not seem right to launch it and not demonstrate what was happening at that time,” says Luis Enrique Piccini, lead singer and band leader “Now that things have calmed down a bit, we think it’s time to give some exposure to that work we did last year,” he says.

As you remember, this song was composed by Piccini and Alejo León himself, who has collaborated with the band on some occasions. In addition, it was produced by Adrian Mendoza, producer and composer of ElisaRecords. About the video, it was produced by Nueva Ola, under the direction, camera and editing of Nicolás Pastor. In addition, he counted Orlando Aquije in lighting and Paloma Dávila in the direction of art and styling. Also, a special thanks to Diego Benavides Paz.

“The message of this song focuses on how to let go of the negative, overcome a moment, a situation, yourself and go back to the beginning. Reinvent yourself. Survive in every sense of the word. Feeling comfortable ‘Over-living’ in that new way of being ”; Piccini adds.