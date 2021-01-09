Autobus is not resting on its laurels. The national band starts the year with “I want to change”, song where they explore that feeling of reflection, of looking for a new route in front of what surrounds us for a better destination.

The group wants to leave behind how complex the year 2020 was not only for music, but the world in general; due to the global spread of the new coronavirus.

“In dreams everything is possible,” he says Luis Enrique Piccini, leader of the band. “In dreams one is none and all at the same time. And sometimes, before diving into that dream world, one yearns to be able to change. This song is that, a journey where finally everything is possible and the promise to change is present, but at the end of everything, who wants to change?

“I want to change” is the third single from ‘Ámbito Vida’, the band’s fourth album that will be released in 2021. It was produced and mixed by Daniel Lujan, who is the bass player for Autobus.

The composition of the new song was also in the hands of Lujan, Adrian Mendoza and Luis Enrique Piccini. And the mastering was in charge of Francisco Holzmann, in Santiago de Chile.

“The album that we are going to release this year is on the right track, we are happy with the sound we have found and with the sensations that we are transmitting with each of the songs. This is the most melancholic of all, the calmest, it is a very well accomplished rock ballad, ”adds Piccini.

With its three productions Autobus (2007), Destruction Machine (2010) and Cuerpos de Luz (2017), the band formed in 2016 has positioned itself as one of the most important and pioneers of the independent movement in Peru.