In search of internationalization. The band Aliados has taken an important step in their career, as they have managed to sign a contract with the American record label Kivel Records, with whom they have just released an album recorded entirely in English called ‘Get off my life’ in CD format in the United States. United States and Europe, and is now also available on all Spotify and all digital platforms.

In addition, this 11-track production sold more than half of the initial pre-sale print run, only previously exhibiting on social networks, the first single ‘Get Off My Life’, which has a video already on the band’s official channel. www.youtube.com/aliadosvideos

Kivel Records is a record label specializing in melodic hard rock, which for three decades has released multi-band albums, touring the United States and Europe. Last year, the directors of the record company listened to the Aliados material, and after a fruitful negotiation, they invited them to be part of the long list of artists on their label.

“Far from weakening us, this pandemic made us take up the idea of ​​releasing songs already recorded, but this time in English,” says vocalist Pepe Gonzalez. “We believe it is necessary to cancel the limits of the language, so that today more than ever, the largest number of people in the world, clearly understand the messages of strength, hope and real love, which we have been sharing in each concert for years.”

Renzo Jordan (guitarist) and Julio Jáuregui (bassist) coincide and tell: “We are waiting for the boost that our new record company Kivel Records will add to spread our music in this production, which has a design and cover made by them, since it is not only about an album, but also about the management of ALIADOS as artists of the label, and to specify plans that they have to take the band to play in other countries ”.

The Peruvian band continues making videos and playing on the soundtracks of the most important TV productions, which also features Christian Levi (guitar) and Daniel Segura (drums), remains firm in contributing with titles such as ‘Get Off My Life’ ( ‘Get out of my life’), something that we must daily shout at the global evil of the pandemic.

Aliados, the classic and renowned melodic hard rock band with more than 20 years of success in Peru, has shown that their music can reach anywhere in the world, and that language is not a barrier.

