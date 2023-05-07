The communication vehicle had said that the cost of the presidential daily rate reached R$ 95,000; maximum price is BRL 37,000

O Bandeirantes Group apologized on Saturday (May 6, 2023) for publishing a report in which it said that the daily rate at the hotel where the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) was staying in London (United Kingdom) for the coronation of King Charles 3rd cost R$95,000.

“Grupo Band had disclosed yesterday [6ª feira, 5 de maio] that the daily price of a hotel room in London where President Lula stayed could reach R$95,000. Later, in ‘Jornal da Band’, a government source informed that it did not exceed R$ 40,000 per day paid. Now, it’s confirmed: the price can reach a maximum of R$ 37,000. We regret the distortion of the news published before”said journalist Sérgio Gabriel in a retraction displayed during the program Band newspaper.

As shown the Power360the cost of the presidential suite of the Marriott Grosvenor House London, where Lula and first lady Janja stayed, can reach £5,900 (about R$37,000) a day. The cheapest night at the hotel costs around £765 (approximately R$4,800).

The Marriott Grosvenor House opened in 1929. It is located in the Mayfair district and is a 4-minute drive from Buckingham Palace, the official residence and main workplace of the UK monarch, Charles III.

