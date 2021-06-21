Five hundred kilometers per hour. That is now possible with a hypercar. The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport just missed that speed, but according to driver Andy Wallace, the car still had some power left. The SSC Tuatara and the Hennessey Venom F5 should soon be up to speed, as well as the Koenigsegg Jesko. A petrol car that goes faster than the sound, that will take a while. But what would happen to the tires?

The guests of Garage 54 wonder the same and run a test. The goal is to spin a tire as fast as it would if it were under a car breaking the sound barrier. The speed of sound depends on, for example, the temperature of the air, but at 20 degrees it is about 1,240 km/h. The beun scientists set the target at over 1,300 km/h, which would mean turning the wheel over 10,000 rpm.

The experiment

The test rig is an old Toyota engine with an automatic transmission, plus a differential. With the right gear ratios, a road speed (if the wheel were on the ground) of more than 1,000 km/h is possible. For this test, they just spin the wheel; so there will be no car. Because tires and other parts have a nasty habit of exploding if you spin them three times faster than the manufacturer intended, they conduct the test on a firing range.

The first few times it fails to reach the speed, because according to the pseudo-scientists the tire ‘implodes’. What apparently helps with supersonic speeds is drilling a hole in the rim and using an inner tube. Then you know that in any case, if you want to repeat the experiment. You can see the result below.

Band spins faster than sound