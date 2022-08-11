Band of the hole in Rome: they dig a tunnel to rob a bank and one of them remains buried underground. Firefighters rescue him after nearly 9 hours, but it’s serious

The three accomplices arrested. A bank vault is in their sights. The four had a history of theft. The trapped man was taken to the hospital in critical condition

A mysterious tunnel dug illegally, a man who is crushed by the collapse of the tunnel ceiling. And the hypothesis of a gang of the hole that was preparing a blow – thanks to the city emptied in August – by passing through the basement of the capital. It was certainly nine hours of anxiety for the last Italian trapped in the rubble under Via Innocenzo. At the beginning, the people who were stuck underground, while they were digging a tunnel (of which the Municipality knew nothing) were four. The hole was made in via Innocenzo XI in Rome. Three were rescued and stopped by the carabinieri while the fourth was blocked at a depth of about 6 meters for 9 hours and taken in Slavic in critical condition by the firefighters. It is not yet clear why they were digging a tunnel: among the most accredited hypotheses is that they wanted to reach a bank vault, 300 meters away.

Critical conditions

The man rescued after 9 hours has a crushed ribcage and is in a condition that doctors consider critical. Also because it is now feared that his return to the surface after hours of motionless waiting could cause fatal embolisms.

Rome, the moment of the rescue of the man trapped in the tunnel

At work for hours

It was the three rescued who asked for help when at a certain point the gallery began to collapse. The three were also stopped. The firefighters, with the help of SAF specialists, Usar and the «Carro Crolli», have been working for several hours to recover the fourth person stuck underground. The Special Operations groups are also operating on the spot. The firefighters are trying to reach the man, who allegedly fell for about six meters under the asphalt, creating a second access from the road surface. The excavation starts from the floor of a commercial space and it remains to be assessed whether the people who were working on this tunnel actually wanted to score a hit in some private or public activity in the area. As mentioned, there is also a bank in via Innocenzo XI.

«Help me, please get me out

“Help me, please get me out! ” the man shouted from a depth of between 5 and 6 meters. The incident occurred this morning around 11, when a shop floor collapsed, overwhelming a man who was buried alive. Two other people, after having alerted the rescue, tried to escape but were intercepted by the military as soon as they came out of a manhole. They are in the barracks for investigations and they appear to have precedents. But above all they will have to explain what the tunnel they had dug was for. Via Innocenzo XI, in Gregorio VII, is currently closed to traffic.

The place had been rented by the four thugs

The place had been rented by 4 people, two Romans and two from Campania with precedents for drugs and crimes against heritage, to start an unidentified business. The group actually started digging some sort of underground tunnel. Perhaps to hide someone or something or perhaps to reach the sewers in view of a possible “hit” against the post office or a bank near the shop. Today the special groups of the fire brigade have gutted part of the road to reach the man who was trapped. It was dug by hand so as not to compromise the victim’s safety. Psychological medical support has also arrived on the spot. The man was given oxygen and liquid feeding. The Rome Public Prosecutor’s Office has delegated the carabinieri to investigate the alleged band of the hole in action this morning in via Innocenzo XI, in the Aurelio district, and blocked by the Arma military. The carabinieri have already heard from three people stopped in the vicinity of the illegal “construction site” that the gang had started inside the vacant shop. The position of the three, some with a history of theft, is being examined by investigators.