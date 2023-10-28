GAME

Based on the Forged in the Dark game system, BAND OF BLADES projects players into a Military Dark Fantasy world, where the contribution of all party participants is required to narrate and advance the story in each session.

The Master’s task will be to create missions, manage the opposing army, NPCs, Effectiveness, Position and Consequences

The players will have the task of interpreting the legion (from the Commander to the Newbies) and the PCs, not necessarily their own but also those of their companions.

SETTING

Your adventure will begin in the year 848 FVE (Foundation of the Old Empire), in the Aldermark region, immediately after the devastating defeat at the Battle of Ettenmark Fields.

Pursued by the main army of the Ashen King, you will have to manage to return alive to the Skydagger Fortress, where the eastern armies are reorganizing, you will have to try to buy them as much time as possible.

In the game there is only a vague description of the world around you, your party will fill in what is missing.

You will find ruins from a forgotten past, remains of great beasts, and scars in the earth from past catastrophes

Unlike many “Fantasy” titles, you will not find traces of other races other than humans (there are no dragons, no elves, no dwarves).

There are no magi but only Chosen Ones, powerful champions who have within themselves characteristics of the divinities themselves.

The importance of collaboration is well highlighted, “even a Chosen One, endowed with divine powers, can die if he faces an army alone”.

MANUAL

The manual is very descriptive and verbose, even too long, on the various game mechanics.

It perfectly explains everything you need to know to start your adventure, history, setting, factions, characters, etc…

the drawings and layout, obviously in full military style, are well done and in shades of grey.

It introduces the concept of HORROR, in fact your Party will decide which themes to address and which not, simply by varying the choice of NPCs and stories. So as not to offend the players’ sensitivity and make the adventure more enjoyable for everyone

RULES and MECHANICS

To play you will only need 4 or 5 D6 per person, the manual, the Printed sheets, including Roles, Specialists, Reserve Newbies, Chosen, Breached, and reference material (available at the link grumpybearstuff.com)

There are various “maluses” in the game mechanics, which can open up narrative outlets:

It is a, quoting the manual, “reserve of courage and luck” to which players can resort, to always avoid a consequence

The Master establishes a cost to resist, from which you will have to subtract the result obtained from the resistance roll to know how much stress you will accumulate.

When a PC scores his last stress box, he suffers a Trauma.

When a trauma occurs, the PC is unable to continue his actions and may have to be saved by his team.

Suffering a Trauma changes the PC’s personality itself, changing his behavior permanently.

Some attacks spread an unhealthy essence and inflict corruption on the PC equal to the threat posed by the enemy.

Corruption, like stress, is marked on an indicator, but there is usually no way to reduce it.

Once the seventh point of corruption is obtained, the indicator returns to zero and the character receives a blight.

A plague is a manifestation of corruption. If you fill all the scourge boxes, the PC becomes prey to it, is overwhelmed by corruption, can mutate and become violent with his teammates and die.

Another very interesting mechanic, used in most adventures with the Forged system, are the Clocks.

These will allow you to track an ongoing effort, a multi-step action or simply a group’s alert level.

You can also link watches together, meaning that to unlock the next ones you have to complete the others first

Among the game rules, we find the classic dice rolls, divided into Action, Campaign, Engagement and Resistance. Basically the counting of the result of the rolls always takes place, taking the highest value among the rolled dice, we find the Critical Success (sand more than one die has a value of 6), Full Success (the die with the highest result has a value of 6), Partial Success (if the die with the highest result has a value of 4 or 5) and finally Failure (sand the die with the highest result has a value from 1 to 3).

FINAL CONCLUSIONS

analyzing the entire game manual, the setting, the rules and everything else, I can only recommend the title to true fans of strategy and military actions, looking for a dark fantasy adventure.

It is not a story for everyone, in fact the concepts covered, the complexity of the manual, the military setting may not meet the expectations of most. Some players may find the themes covered to be excessive, even with the support of the horror mechanics.