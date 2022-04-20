with picturesThe band members of The Wanted today carried the coffin of their colleague Tom Parker at his well-attended funeral in London. His wife Kelsey kissed the coffin goodbye and honored her soulmate, who recently died of a brain tumor at the age of 33. Tom’s young children were not present, but thanks to special flower arrangements they were a bit.

Five letter-shaped wreaths spell out the word ‘daddy‘, with superimposed photos of handprints of Tom’s eyeballs Aurelia (2) and Bodhi (1).

“They have the best guardian angel to look after them for the rest of their lives – and me,” said Tom’s widow Kelsey, who had recorded her speech for fear of breaking into church.

Band members of The Wanted carry the coffin with their colleague Tom Parker while his wife watches. © Getty Images



The woman told how she met her great love in a nightclub before he became famous. That she knew immediately that she wanted to marry him. ,,Tom said he was going to be famous and wouldn’t have time for a girlfriend, but he wouldn’t leave me alone,” Kelsey recalled, causing a laugh from the crowd.

Their bond is eternal, she said. You are my angel forever Tommy boy in the air.”

After the ceremony, she put a flower on her beloved’s coffin and kissed the coffin goodbye: Continue reading below the tweet



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Silence in busy street

The ceremony in the church was closed, but outside hundreds of fans watched through screens. The local double-deckers had no line numbers, but ‘rest in peace, Tom Parker’. Continue reading below the tweet



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

You could hear a pin drop in the normally busy street as the coffin was carried to the hearse. Moments later, there were cheers to celebrate Tom’s life.

Hundreds of fans gathered outside. © Getty Images



“When we carried him in, I could just hear him say it was about time,” The Wanted’s Max George joked in his speech. “Because he always carried us.”

,,Tom left us way too early”, Max continued, who will never forget his smile. ,,The people outside, the people all over the world [die meekijken], it says enough about Tom. Rest in peace, extent†

Hundreds of fans gathered for Tom Parker’s funeral. © Getty Images



very aggressive

Tom announced almost two years ago that he had been diagnosed with glioblastoma, the most aggressive and most common type of brain tumor. It could not be surgically removed.

Although the disease was terminal, Tom did report last November that the tumor was “stable.” He recently underwent special treatment in Spain, but reportedly has deteriorated rapidly in recent times.

The Wanted, according to The Guardian one of the most successful boy bands of its generation, having scored several hits since their formation in 2009, including Glad you came† Chasing the sun and Walks like Rihanna† The group took a break in 2014 and reunited last September for a concert Parker hosted at London’s Royal Albert Hall to raise money for various cancer funds.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Also listen to the AD Media Podcast:





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: