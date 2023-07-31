Marcel Fisser, bandleader of Dear singers contributed to Davina Michelle’s breakthrough with Takes too long . “She didn’t want to sing in Dutch at all.”

How come the TV program Dear singers yields so many Top 40 hits, such as the mega hit Takes too long? Marcel Fisser, band leader of the music program, is questioned about this in the last episode of the podcast Top40 Stories. He reveals, for example, that he pushed Davina Michelle to sing in Dutch, because she actually did not want that at all: “She thought she sounded terrible with her Rotterdam accent.”

As an old hand in the music world, Fisser is full of stories. He has performed with the greatest artists in the Netherlands and has been the secret weapon of Holland for fifteen years Dear singers. For example, he helps decide on the choice of candidates, thinks about which songs suit them best and rewrites them with his team. With great success. His version of Takes too long, originally sung by rapper Glen Faria, became a huge hit, topping the Top 40 for eleven weeks in 2018. It meant the breakthrough for Davina Michelle, who until then was only known for her YouTube channel where she performed hits by international artists, such as Pink.

According to Fisser Dear singers successful, among other things, because the singers are taken out of their comfort zone. “The program is not about you. You sing the song for the artist. They must be moved and find something of it, as the process progresses the singers understand that. We thought Takes too long fit Davina, her story.”

From barrel to BMW

Davina Michelle responds extensively to Fisser in the podcast. She agrees that she was convinced that she would make a huge mistake if she were to sing in Dutch: ,,Takes too long was not up my alley. I thought what should I do with this? How are we going to make this a little 'me'? Until the day it came on television I thought: 'this episode must be over as soon as possible'. I felt like I hadn't done well." But the opposite turned out to be true. Fisser laughs: ,,I do remember that during our first meeting she arrived in an old barrel, since Takes too long it is, so to speak, always a different BMW."

Fisser has a lot more to say about his work with Floor Jansen – yes, he was the support act for Metallica recently – and his other career plans. He can be found more and more in Nashville, for example, because he hopes to break through in the US as a lyricist.

And of course Fisser looks ahead to the upcoming season of Dear singers. His favorite singers – he is full of praise for Duncan Laurence -, last minute substitutes and a tip for one of the participants who will soon be going on a theater tour: “Book some theaters.”

