the broadcasters band and TV Culturathe news portal UOL and the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo will hold a joint debate with the candidates for the Presidency of the Republic on August 28. The meeting will be in the studios of bandin Sao Paulo.

The 4 vehicles partnered with the Google it’s the YouTube. The format that brings together several stations is known in journalistic jargon as “pool” and was already used in Brazil during the 1989 presidential campaign.

Leader in polls, the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (EN) asks for 3 debates to be held, with the union of broadcasters and other interested vehicles.

In June, the PT coalition – formed by PT, PSB, PC do B, Psol, Rede, PV and Solidariedade – sent a letter to the open (Brazilian Association of Radio and Television Broadcasters) and the ANGEL (National Association of Newspapers) defending the model. Here’s the intact of the text (80 KB).

Some channels canceled or suspended presidential debates due to the absences of Lula and the current president, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), which lead the polls of voting intentions.

Bolsonaro decided not to attend any debates in the 1st round of elections, but he is considering participating in some in a possible 2nd round. Lula, on the other hand, believes that, without the president, he would be automatically attacked by the other candidates.

On Tuesday (26.Jul), the CNN Brazil announced the suspension of its debate, scheduled for August 6. The broadcaster said that without the presence of the 2 candidates ahead of the polls, the event “would not reflect the current scenario of the presidential race”.

A similar decision was taken by Young pan. Without the president and PT in the debate scheduled for August 9, the station would be in a “blind flight”, said Carlos Aros, Director of Content at Young Pan Newsto the website OnScreen.

Here is the schedule of presidential debates for the 1st round: