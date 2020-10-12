Highlights: People have started postponing their programs in anticipation of Corona’s vaccine early next year

People believe that only after the introduction of the vaccine will marriage programs sparkle

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan is also claiming to have the vaccine early next year.

Sanjay Srivastava, Ghaziabad

People have begun postponing their programs early next year, hoping for a corona vaccine. People believe that only after the introduction of the vaccine will marriage programs become exciting. Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan is also claiming to have the vaccine early next year.

On the instructions of the Center, the district administration is also working on making a list to give medicines first to the elderly. With this, people are expecting more of the vaccine by next year. He argues that after the introduction of the vaccine, the number of attendees will be increased with social distancing and masking, only then will the show come alive. Right now, less than 100 people can attend a matrimonial program and 50 people can die.



Medicine will be given to the elderly first

The Union Health Minister had said in a dialogue program with the common people that the corona vaccine is being worked on rapidly in India. It is expected to be ready early next year. Talking about assuring people, he himself is ready to take the first dose of the vaccine. After this, the Center has also directed to make a list for giving the first dose of vaccine to the elderly.

Now consider getting married in February

Sunil Kumar, a resident of Vivekananda Nagar, tells that he had planned the marriage of his son Vikas in November. In this, only the family made a list of 20 people. He was asked to join the same bride side. Now that Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has given a statement that the corona vaccine will come at the beginning of the year and by then the effect of the infection will be reduced, the marriage is now considering moving from November to February. If the son is married then he will do it with pomp and want to invite all friends along with his relatives.

Corona is slowing down in India! The number of deaths for the 10th consecutive day was below thousand

Wedding date being extended 2 months

Patel Nagar resident RK Sharma says he decided to get his daughter married in December along with 20 family members. Now after the statement of the Health Minister, people of Beti’s in-laws side are talking about furthering the program for 2 months.