Beware of the latest ATM scam where in 40 seconds they manage to drain the account.

Electronic payments are becoming more and more frequent and more and more people are using cards to make purchases. But beware that scams are always around the corner. The greatest dangers for consumers come from the counters ATM which can often hide pitfalls.

The last episode was told by The messenger and dates back to last May. A man had his €1,000 account drained after going to an ATM.

As told by himself, he had gone to the counter but after 40 seconds in which the card had been withheld from him, the system did not let him do any operations and returned the card to him because it was not enabled.

“I went home and phoned my bank describing the facts. The operator reassured me that my ATM was working properly. And I calmed down” – his story.

Too bad, however, that a few days later 1,000 euros were withdrawn from his account without his knowledge. The man had been the victim of a scam called “skimmers” in which an electronic device is hidden in the slot where the card is inserted which, thanks to micro-cameras, is able to identify the pin codes and clone the ATM.

The man immediately disavowed the transaction and in fact shortly after the bank re-credited the sum. “I phoned the branch again to report the incident and they proceeded to re-credit the amount”.

But the nightmare didn’t end for him because days later the bank reversed the credit again because according to her the credit had been made correctly. “I ran to the police and reported what happened.” Now investigations are underway and who knows if the bank will agree with the poor unfortunate victim who was the victim of one fraud.

You have to be very careful when you go to withdraw from the ATM especially if you notice something strange in the operation or at the counter.