Bancomat, some lenders allow you to withdraw at the counter using your health card and others could follow suit

Has it ever happened to you when paying that you do not have a credit/debit card with you or even the necessary cash? Most of us today make up for this lack thanks to digital payments through special apps (Apple Pay, Google Pay, etc.) but there are those who are still unfamiliar with smartphones and need an alternative solution. Fortunately today it is already possible to carry out transactions via the health insurance card and pick up at ATMalthough still not for everyone.

Bancomat, withdrawals can also be made with the health card

There health insurance card it is normally used to access the National Health Service, for example to purchase medicines, book visits and more. It is also valid for medical services within the European Union, Lichtenstein, Switzerland, Iceland and Norway. There health insurance card but it can also be used for digital payments and withdraw cash from ATMs.

This option is currently available exclusively to current account holders Intesa SanPaolo, ISPB And Fideuramwhich they can withdraw at any branch with the health insurance card. It is possible to withdraw from 25 to 250 euros. All this is possible thanks to Mooney, formerly known as SisalPay. The service is accepted by almost 50,000 establishments in Italy, including bars, tobacconists and newsstands, and therefore allows you to pay with your health card exactly as with a credit card. Just insert it into the POS and enter your PIN to start the transaction.

It is possible that the cash withdrawal through health insurance card it could also be enabled by other lenders in the coming months.

