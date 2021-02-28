Brand Studio for Eikon Awards

On February 25, the Eikon Argentina 2020 was delivered to the work done by communicators and communicators, public relations, journalists, advertisers, lobbyists and event organizers. The Banco Supervielle received two statuettes: the Silver Eikon in the Events category for its campaign “OOPS, error as an engine of change” and the Blue Eikon for its campaign “#TransformarseEsSupervielle”, in the Internal Communication category.

Soledad García, manager of Talent and Culture of Banco Supervielle, has worked for the company for 20 years and is in charge of the Training, Development, Employment and Internal Communication areas and together with her team, she promotes different initiatives related to her area on a daily basis. “In 2019 at Supervielle we promoted a cultural and digital transformation that invited us to put into play behaviors that have a lot to do with learning through error,” said García.

With this in mind, an event was organized for his entire internal community that invited them to embrace the failures and learn from them. The objective was to incorporate this concept into the culture of the organization. The case of two managers was made visible who recounted their experience in two situations that they had to go through and in which the error allowed them to learn and improve. The event had a high turnout and was seen by more than 300 people on the day it aired. “We are very happy with this initiative, from 2020 we wanted to bring this award to the interior, we did it online and we had many more people who were encouraged to share their experiences and a lot of adhesion and connection with this campaign that continues in 2021,” he said Soledad García, who thanked her team for their work and highlighted the collaboration of the different areas: “This could not have been achieved without the entire HR team, training, development, employment, administration, settlement and salaries and the areas of the organization that They very kindly help us and bring cases to make them visible, spread and be able to learn ”.

Mariano Muñiz, Head of Corporate Communication, receiving the blue statuette of the Eikon Awards.

“#TransformIsSupervielle”Was the Banco Supervielle campaign that earned him the Blue Eikon in the Internal Communication category. The digital transformation proposed a new scenario, with new challenges and objectives, and to incorporate it they launched new tools and concepts that laid the foundations for a new business culture. “With this campaign we count all the things that happen in the organization to transform ourselves on a digital and cultural level and to generate the capacities and skills we need in this new context,” said Mariano Muñiz, Head of Corporate Communication. “It was carried out with our team of influencers of the organization that add up to more than 300 people who tell what is happening in their different areas and this award is also theirs, of all of us who work day by day so that this transformation digital and cultural can be achieved ”. Both campaigns were developed in conjunction with the Kahlo Agency.