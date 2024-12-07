Banco Santander promotes female talent with ‘Santander W50’

The role of women in companies is – fortunately – changing, although the evolution is still not enough. Our country is a world leader in this revolution, since the presence of female managers in Spain has increased 26 points in the last two decades. This is one of the conclusions of the report Women in Business, which figures in a 40% the number of management positions that are occupied by women in our country, the highest figure in the entire European Union. This percentage represents an increase of 2 points compared to the previous year and consolidates a trend that shows that strategies in favor of female leadership are working in Spanish companies.

Despite the obvious and hopeful paradigm shift, there is still a lot of work to do. In this context we can place the new edition of Santander W50, the female leadership program promoted by Santander Bank that this year will fulfill its 15th edition. The entity will look for the 50 women leaders from 11 countries, who will join the more than 800 who are already part of the global community of SW50.

Estefanía Narrillos, European vice president of Transformation and Accounting Convergence of the Stellantis automotive group, and one of the winners of last year’s edition, says that she has been “fortunate to work in a company that has always opted for female talent.” In his own experience he argues that the Santander W50 “It helps you understand that you can change your leadership style by working on your own characteristics.”

On November 4, local calls were opened in 11 countries to choose the 50 women leaders of each of them. The selection of the winners will be carried out by a team of experts, who will assess the professional career of the candidates, their impact and influence on their environment. The call will be open until January 7, 2025 and all the information is in Santander Open Academy.

The 550 women chosen, all of them in positions of responsibility in senior management or C-suite positions, will receive an online course with an official certificate of London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) and will be part of the prestigious SW50 global community. In addition, they will be able to opt, exclusively, for the program’s global call, where the 50 women leaders will be selected to participate in in-person training in London with LSE, one of the most prestigious educational institutions in the world.

Narrillos He explains that what he liked most about the program is that “they put you in front of your strengths and weaknesses through a 360-degree dynamic and teach you how to work on them. You learn that it is not always about hiding your weaknesses, but about leaning on your strengths to capitalize on those weaknesses. That part of self-analysis and introspection was especially valuable to me.” Furthermore, consider that “incorporating diversity into your workforce is the only way to understand what your client really wants.”

The leadership program Santander W50 is contextualized in the firm commitment that Santander Bank keeps with the gender equality in all the countries in which the Spanish entity operates and in which it promotes and enhances the development of female talent. In the words of the president of the entity, Ana Botín“having a greater proportion of women in management positions is fair and good for companies. In addition to talent, women offer complementary skills such as better interpersonal communication, cooperation, horizontal thinking, greater empathy and the ability to prioritize.”

The women selected in the program Santander W50 will have the opportunity to receive a intensive training in which they not only acquire the tools to consolidate their own leadership style, but also, the great opportunity to gain recognition and public visibility.

In addition to training and coaching individually, participants will be able to share their experiences within a global community that already has more than 800 international women leaders. In addition to the full cost of the training program, the place includes accommodation costs in London during the dates on which the program will take place.

Throughout this training program, the participants will delve into different topics aimed at being best leaders in their companieswith special relevance in fields such as leadership, power and influence, change and innovation, the multiculturalism of new workplaces or the importance of communication when it comes to impacting one’s own decisions.

Banco Santander and its commitment to female talent

The firm and determined commitment of Santander Bank for female talent is already demonstrated in the composition of its own Board of Directors. The commitment to have female representation in said governing body from among the 40% and 60% were already reached in 2019 and today it is maintained, as is the fact of achieving a presence of the 35% of women in the entity’s senior management.

But this decision does not remain solely within the Banco Santander organization itself, but rather expands throughout society with programs such as Santander Women Network, with which the entity supports a large number of projects worldwide carried out by female entrepreneurs, in order to promote female talent and leadership. Currently, this network is already made up of more than 7,000 women in a total of 10 countries.

Among many others, these policies led Banco Santander to be highlighted, in 2023, with the Bloomberg Global Gender Equality Index —Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, GEI—, which recognizes excellence and commitment to equality.