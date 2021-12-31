On December 25, Santander Bank in the UK mistakenly paid 130 million pounds ($175 million) to customers.

The total payment was divided into 75,000 transactions for approximately 2,000 corporate and commercial customers. Transactions would be regular supplier payments and salaries.

Santander explained that payments were doubled due to a scheduling problem that the bank said was “quickly identified and corrected,” reported CNN Brasil.

“We regret that, due to a technical problem, some payments from our corporate customers have been incorrectly duplicated in the recipients’ accounts,” Santander said in a statement published on Thursday (30).

“As a result, none of our customers were at a loss and we will work hard with many UK banks to recover duplicate transactions in the coming days,” the bank added.

